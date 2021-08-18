Wednesday, 18 August 2021

Person dies in petrol station car wash in Wanaka

    1. Canterbury
    2. National

    Emergency services were called to the Caltex Wanaka on Ardmore St at about 2pm on Wednesday, Photo / George Heard
    A person has died in a car wash at a petrol station in Wanaka.

    Emergency services were called to the Caltex Wanaka on Ardmore St about 2pm today.

    A police spokesperson said it was a medical event.

    The scene was cordoned off at 2pm.

    NZ Herald

     

