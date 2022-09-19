PM reveals what the Queen taught her about being a mum

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern says the Queen gave her some wise advice about juggling parenting with leading a country.

In 2018, Ardern became only the second elected head of government to give birth while in office when she welcomed daughter Neve Te Aroha Ardern-Gayford with her partner Clarke Gayford.

While in the UK for the Queen's funeral, Ardern appeared on the BBC's Sunday with Laura Kuenssberg.

During the show, footage was played of her first meeting with the Queen, which happened when she was pregnant with Neve.

Asked about the meeting, Ardern recalled, "One of the things on my mind alongside being a new prime minister was being a prime minister and a mum.

"And when you think about leaders who have been in that position, there were so few to look to.

"So I said to her, 'How did you manage?', and I remember she just said, 'Well, you just get on with it'. And that was actually probably the best and most factual advice I could have."

The Queen gave birth to both Prince Andrew and Prince Edward after she took the throne.

The only other elected leader to ever give birth to a child during their office was Benazir Bhutto, who was prime minister of Pakistan from 1988 to 1990 and from 1993 to 1996.

Ardern gave birth to Neve in June 2018, returning to work in August the same year.

The PM, who previously lived in London, said she wasn't surprised "at all" by the overwhelming public response to the Queen's death.

"I've seen what London looks like day-to-day, and what it feels like day-to-day, the hustle and bustle," she said.

"And to see it just stand still, but do so so poetically, is a very moving thing to witness. The Queen was here for her people, and now her people are there for her."