Police appeal for help after child homicide

Police investigating the death of a child in Auckland's East Tāmaki are appealing for sightings of a car or any suspicious activity in the area on Sunday night.

A 37-year-old man appeared in the Manukau District Court on Monday morning charged with the child's murder.

He was remanded in custody without plea and is next due to appear in the High Court at Auckland on February 5.

In the early hours of Monday police found a child dead in a car, shortly after a man spoke to staff at Manukau police station.

Police say they are not seeking anyone else in connection to the death.

Acting Detective Inspector Veronica McPherson said police wanted to hear from anyone who saw any suspicious activity around the Waiouru Rd area in Highbrook and East Tāmaki between 8.30pm on Sunday and 1am on Monday.

Officers would also like to hear from anyone who saw a blue Nissan Bluebird in that area between those times.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police.