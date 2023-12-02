Police at scene of 'water incident' in Auckland

Photo: NZ Herald/file

One person has died and another taken to hospital following a water-related incident at Rothesay Bay on Auckland’s North Shore.

St John said it responded to the incident after 5pm this afternoon.

"Three ambulances, one rapid response unit, and one operations manager are in attendance.

"One person was taken to North Shore Hospital in a moderate condition, while three others suffered minor injuries on site."

Police said their thoughts were with the family of the person who died. The death would be referred to the Coroner.