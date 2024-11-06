TVNZ staff called into meetings over planned job cuts

Photo: RNZ/Marika Khabazi

TVNZ staff whose jobs might be impacted by a proposed restructure have been invited to consultation meetings tomorrow.

The state broadcaster said it was entering into consultation with staff this week on proposed structural changes, its digital strategy, and how to achieve its $30 million savings target.

E tū union confirmed impacted staff were being invited to individual and small group meetings on Thursday.

Negotiation specialist Michael Wood said staff have been through a lot this year and were feeling worried about their jobs and TVNZ's outsourcing plans.

A powerpoint slide shared by TVNZ chief executive Jodi O'Donnell with staff last week said it was proposing to outsource some content workflow and technology areas from FY26 onwards.

These are:

Media operations

Content operations

Digital capability (technology)

Service centre

Broadcast applications, support and solutions

Infrastructure, networks and security

The slide stated that TVNZ has received a large amount of feedback from staff regarding proposed changes and that the executive team needed more time to consider the feedback before making decisions.

It said TVNZ has decided to defer a decision on the proposal to early December.

"While we appreciate this creates further uncertainty, it's important that we take the time to work through the detailed and thoughtful feedback before making decisions," the slide stated.

It said if decisions were made to outsource, it would not be sharing any proposed structure changes relating to outsourcing until FY26.

However it added: "There may be structure changes proposed to these teams in stage two of the consultation to achieve efficiencies and reduce costs that are unrelated to any potential outsourcing."

Last week, TVNZ abandoned its plans to axe the 1 News website and would retain a reduced version instead.

While the union earlier said it was pleased with the decision, it was still concerned about further jobs that could be at risk.