TVNZ plans to end 1News website

Television New Zealand is planning to scrap its 1News website next year under a proposal to save the struggling state-owned broadcaster's finances.

A meeting involving all staff was called today to go over the proposal as the company tries to find $30 million in savings.

The broadcaster earlier this year cut a number of news and current affairs shows, including consumer affairs watchdog Fair Go and current affairs show Sunday as well as its midday and late-night bulletins.

The proposal presented to staff at the meeting included:

• Closing the 1News website from February next year

• Outsourcing some content workflows and technology

• Consolidating business areas "to align with our strategy"

• Investing more in TVNZ+, its on-demand platform, and establishing a new team

• Changing roster patterns

• Changing its youth-oriented platform Re: News to focus "solely on video storytelling"

• Creating a "centre for excellence for data, analytics and AI" and a "creative hub".

"TVNZ today shared proposed strategic changes focused on how we might achieve our $30 million target, deliver on our Digital+ strategy and ensure the business remains sustainable and relevant for all New Zealanders," the company said in a statement following today's meeting.

"We are now seeking feedback on the proposals, and we will not be making any decisions until after we have considered all the feedback from our people."

Chief executive Jodi O'Donnell in August said TVNZ had sufficient cash to fund its digital strategy over the next three years, but would not pay a dividend.

The broadcaster reported a loss of $85 million against a $1.7m profit the year before, driven by a $62m write-down in asset values, which were not specified, and a $39m drop in revenue.