Search area narrowed for missing Christchurch woman

Elisabeth Nicholls. Supplied photo

Police say they have narrowed down the search area for missing Christchurch woman Elisabeth Nicholls.

Nicholls, known as 'Lis', was last seen at the Chateau on the Park in Riccarton on the evening of Wednesday, June 4, and police and her family remain desperate to locate her.

In a statement today police said they had a possible sighting of Lis at the eastern end of Hagley Park, around the Park Tce and Salisbury/Montreal St areas, about 8:25pm that day.

“We are appealing to anyone in this area in particular to please check your properties, and notify Police of anything unusual,” Detective Sergeant Luke Vaughan said.

The search area police are focusing on. Image: NZ Police

He said they were appealing to people across Christchurch to search their backyards, sheds and sleepouts, "and look under anything where a person could seek shelter”.

They were asking anyone with CCTV to review their footage, especially if cameras face the street, for the period from 8:20pm to 10pm on Wednesday, June 4.

While Lis went missing in the Riccarton area, she is physically strong and may have walked some distance, he said.

Anyone with information is urged to contact police.

- Phone 111, reference number 250604/5465. Non-urgent information can be provided online at 105.police.govt.nz, using “Update Report” and quoting the same reference number.

- APL