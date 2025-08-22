Plan to axe pet therapy service disappoints

Cleo greets rest home resident Carol Grabrovaz. Photo: RNZ

By Jimmy Ellingham of RNZ

Hato Hone St John's proposed axing of its pet therapy service promises to leave a trail of disappointment at a Hawke's Bay rest home, where residents eagerly await the weekly visits of Cleo the dog.

As revealed on RNZ's Checkpoint programme, from June next year St John plans on cutting community programmes such as pet visits to rest homes and schools, and its hospital volunteer service.

Cleo and her owner Sarah, who did not want her last name used, are popular visitors to Radius Hampton Court in Taradale, where news of St John's decision has come as a shock.

Four-year-old Cleo and Sarah have visited most weeks for just over a year.

"Cleo is a mixed breed. She is a black lab-staffy. She is a favourite here... She's just a gorgeous, gorgeous girl," Sarah said.

It's a busy schedule, with about a dozen residents to see in just over an hour.

"We always knock and see who is ready. We go in and have a little chat and Cleo likes to say 'good morning', usually with lots of kisses, and once she's had kisses then she looks at me for her treat."

There are a few regulars to stop in on.

"Cleo knows one particular room where there's always a biscuit ready for her. On the last couple of visits we haven't seen the person in there and Cleo stands at the door and cries because she didn't get a biscuit."

Once Cleo's St John bandana is fastened the visits begin, starting with Adeline Blake, then on to Hugh Sutherland.

Blake said she was an animal lover - dogs and cats - and she used to have a Pomeranian.

Sutherland also had a dog, and seeing Cleo brought back good memories of that time.

Cleo's owner says she loves visiting Radius Hampton Court in Taradale, but the future of their visits is in doubt. Photo: RNZ

Visits 'bring joy'

Rest home activities co-ordinator Chantelle Andrews said there were just over 40 residents, mostly in hospital care due to dementia or mobility issues. They ranged in age from mid-50s to late 90s.

For the animals lovers, even a brief visit from Cleo brightened their day.

"A lot of our residents do have cognitive issues, so to have an animal come in can trigger some really good memories. They respond really well to it," Andrews said.

"It brings joy to them -and that's the biggest thing."

It's exactly how Carol Grabrovaz feels. She misses her dog, Star, who is now with family but who features in a photo on her shelf, near photos of her former pet poodles.

Cleo jumps into her lap and warmly greets her.

In Yvonne Nelson's room, Cleo gets a special treat - a bite of McDonald's.

Sarah said Cleo knew how to behave around different residents - some liked a gentle pat, others wanted a big hug.

St John was thorough in its training and Cleo had to pass a few tests before she was accepted on the programme.

Sarah had a choice of rest home or school visits, but said because Sarah responded to the energy around her she might get too excited with children.

Decision disappoints

Andrews said she was shocked to hear St John was planning to scrap the programme, casting doubt on Cleo and Sarah's future at the rest home.

"[I was] disappointed and surprised, because it is not just an asset to our home, but every home. It is a shame to take that away."

She hoped Sarah and Cleo could continue to visit either under their own steam or with another organisation, so long as a few health and safety details were sorted.

Sarah hoped for that too.

"I actually really love sitting with people and hearing their stories. One of the things is, as a dog lover, hearing people who have had to come into care and have to give their dog away or in some cases euthanise their dog.

"I just couldn't possibly imagine that with Cleo. I'm happy she can bring joy in the way she does, and she loves it."

Pete Loveridge, St John's deputy chief executive for community health, said the organisation had communicated with affected volunteers about the changes.

"We will continue to work with our volunteers and stakeholders to explore transitioning these programmes to other partners.

"We appreciate that this will take some time and are committed to continuing to keep our people informed as we progress."

The changes were driven by its strategy and "some realignment of our work in the community".

"As an organisation we acknowledge the impact this change has had on our volunteers and continue to express our gratitude for their commitment to their communities and Hato Hone St John."