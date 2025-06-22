Bridge parts from bygone age to be reused

Top: The bridge at Kurow in May 1922. PHOTO: WAITAKI ARCHIVE. Second from top: The northern section of the original twin bridges at Kurow, before being dismantled. PHOTO: FILE. Third from top: Timber, steel supports and other material from the demolished twin bridges across the Waitaki River stockpiled at Kurow in 2014 for reuse. PHOTO: FILE. Bottom: The bent bridge over the Waitaki River at Kurow in 1925. PHOTO: WAITAKI ARCHIVE

More than a decade after the original twin bridges linking Kurow and Hakataramea were dismantled, their more-than-100-year-old parts are being put to good use refitting another bridge and saving Waimate ratepayers money.

‘‘Repurposing steel piles from the Waitaki bridges and refurbishing existing beams and deck spans will breathe new life into Farm Road Bridge in the lower Hakataramea Valley,’’ a Waimate District Council statement said.

Work is due to start in mid-June.

‘‘On-site work will start with upgrading the existing parts that can be re-used and then the rest of the bridge will be removed. Next, the repurposed piles will be driven, and the beams and deck spans installed.

‘‘New handrails will complete the bridge, and the road approach will be aligned to the new deck level.’’

Work is expected to take four to five weeks. The bridge will be closed for about two weeks, with a river ford crossing available to road users.

‘‘The closure date will be advertised when known,’’ the council statement said.

The work will be carried out by three contractors: Recreation Construction, for the work on the upgrade of the structure; Washington Drilling, for the pile driving; and Rooney Earthmoving, for the site works.

The famously ‘‘bent’’ twin bridges over the Waitaki River were 133 years old when taken down by NZTA in 2014, and replaced by concrete structures at a cost of $17 million.

Australian hardwood and other parts were retained for future use.

Waimate District Council roading manager Robert Moffat was unable to say how much money would be saved by utilising part of the old bridges, as costs were still commercially sensitive because construction details have not been finalised yet.

‘‘The bridge will be closed starting the week of July 14. It is expected to be closed for about two weeks,’’ he said.

‘‘A river ford will be available just downstream of the bridge, for the period of the closure.’’