Solar hearing adjourned

A drone shot of the proposed solar farm site on Ranfurly-Naseby Road. PHOTO: ODT FILES

The three-day-long resource consent hearing for a large-scale solar farm in Maniototo was adjourned in Ranfurly yesterday, with commissioners set to visit the proposed site before making their final decision.

Helios Energy is proposing to build a 300MW solar farm on a 665ha site, with 550,810 solar panels mounted on tracking arrays.

Helios Energy co-owner and managing director Jeffrey Schlichting defended the scale of the project, explaining the size was necessary to ensure financial viability.

Day two of the hearing was marked by a wave of public opposition, with over 80% of the 181 submissions made against the proposal.

A spokeswoman for the Central Otago District Council confirmed a decision from the panel of commissioners will be made on August 29, with the applicants’ right of reply due by September 5.