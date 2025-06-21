One dead in North Island house fire

A person died in a house fire in Marton, in the North Island's Rangitikei District, on Saturday morning.

Emergency services were called to the property on Calico Line, between Bredins Line and Nga Tawa Road at 6.10am.

The home was well alight when crews arrived and one person was found dead at the property.

Fire teams from Whanganui also attended.

A scene guard was put in place and fire investigators were carrying out a scene examination to determine the fire's cause.

Crews were also called to a house fire in Mahora, Hastings, overnight.

Firefighters were alerted to that blaze just before 2am, and crews from Napier also attended.

One person was treated for an injury at the scene and an investigator was due there today.

An investigator will also be heading to the scene of a house fire in Levin.

Crews were alerted to the blaze at 4.15am. It was now out and there were no reports of injuries.