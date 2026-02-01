Bus crash causes disruptions on Portobello Rd

Emergency services at the scene of the crash this morning. Photo: Gregor Richardson

A crash between a car and a bus is causing disruptions on Portobello Rd.

A police spokeswoman said they were alerted to the crash at about 8.45am, between Marne and Doon Sts.

"There is some disruption to traffic on Portobello Rd and motorists are advised to avoid the area while services work at the scene," the spokeswoman said.

A Hato Hone St John spokeswoman said an ambulance and a rapid response unit attended.

One person was assessed at the scene for minor injuries but declined further treatment.