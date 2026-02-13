Critically hurt man still in coma after Otago University fall

A young man who fell 10 metres off the side of a University of Otago building is understood to be still in an induced coma days later.

He was found by university Campus Watch staff lying on the ground and rushed to hospital in a critical condition after the fall early on Wednesday morning.

The Otago Daily Times understands the young man is still in an induced coma in the Dunedin Hospital Intensive Care Unit.

Police work on top of the University of Otago Centre for Innovation building on Wednesday after a young man fell about 10m on to the concrete below. The wine bottle (circled) is believed to have belonged to the man and marks the height from which he fell. PHOTO: PETER MCINTOSH

Staff were waiting for swelling in his head to go down before next steps could be decided.

He fell from the University of Otago Centre for Innovation building near the intersection of Cumberland and Saint David Sts, and was discovered at 12.10am.

Const Stafford-Rogers said after Campus Watch staff had found the man, they reviewed CCTV footage in the area which showed him falling.

Investigations found a wine bottle sitting on a ledge — it is believed that was where the man fell from.

‘‘Attending police said there looked to be no access points from the building to the ledge leading to the possibility that male has climbed up the exterior of the building to the ledge he fell from,’’ Const Stafford-Rogers said on Wednesday.

He was not a University of Otago student.

After the incident Const Stafford-Rogers warned people about the dangers of drinking and climbing.

A wine bottle can be seen sitting on the ledge the man is believed to have fallen from. Photo: Peter McIntosh

‘‘Alcohol messes with your judgement, balance and coordination — don't climb buildings when you're drinking, one decision can change everything.’’

His warning came one day after police told six people at a Cumberland St flat, and four at a Leith St address to stop drinking alcohol on top of their roofs on Tuesday.

The incident also comes less than six months after talented young Southland rugby player Jayden Broome suffered a head injury when he fell from the roof of a two-story flat in Castle St in September last year.

He was placed in a medically induced coma, suffering a head injury, broken ribs, collapsed lung and other fractures, and woke the next month in October.

