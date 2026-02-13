Critically hurt man still in coma after Otago University fall

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
He was found by university Campus Watch staff lying on the ground and rushed to hospital in a critical condition after the fall early on Wednesday morning.
The Otago Daily Times understands the young man is still in an induced coma in the Dunedin Hospital Intensive Care Unit.
He fell from the University of Otago Centre for Innovation building near the intersection of Cumberland and Saint David Sts, and was discovered at 12.10am.
Const Stafford-Rogers said after Campus Watch staff had found the man, they reviewed CCTV footage in the area which showed him falling.
Investigations found a wine bottle sitting on a ledge — it is believed that was where the man fell from.
‘‘Attending police said there looked to be no access points from the building to the ledge leading to the possibility that male has climbed up the exterior of the building to the ledge he fell from,’’ Const Stafford-Rogers said on Wednesday.
He was not a University of Otago student.
After the incident Const Stafford-Rogers warned people about the dangers of drinking and climbing.
His warning came one day after police told six people at a Cumberland St flat, and four at a Leith St address to stop drinking alcohol on top of their roofs on Tuesday.
The incident also comes less than six months after talented young Southland rugby player Jayden Broome suffered a head injury when he fell from the roof of a two-story flat in Castle St in September last year.
He was placed in a medically induced coma, suffering a head injury, broken ribs, collapsed lung and other fractures, and woke the next month in October.