Luxon holds talks with Chinese President

Prime Minister Christopher Luxon and Chinese President Xi Jinping shook hands in front of photographers. Photo: Office of the Prime Minister via RNZ

Prime Minister Christopher Luxon has held talks with one of the world's most powerful people, Chinese President Xi Jinping, who began by acknowledging "ups and downs" in the bilateral relationship.

The highly anticipated meeting took place on Friday afternoon (NZT) at the grand Great Hall of the People on the edge of Beijing's Tiananmen Square.

As is custom, the two men shook hands in front of photographers before taking their seats on either side of a long table.

In his brief introductory remarks, Xi said now was a time to build on the two countries' past achievements and "strive for new progress".

"The China-New Zealand relationship has experienced many ups and downs, but we have always respected each other and worked together," he said, through a translator.

Xi also acknowledged the NZ government's recent move to relax visa requirements for Chinese travellers coming from Australia.

"This will facilitate people to people exchanges, and I appreciate it."

Xi said he had been "very impressed" by Luxon during their first meeting on the sidelines of APEC in November.

"I remember that you said that you wish to further advance bilateral relations on the basis of our past partnership and friendship," he said.

"I appreciate your positive attitude, and I'm ready to work together with you for new progress."

In response, Luxon described the bilateral relationship as being "long-standing" and of "great consequence" to New Zealand.

"The relationship has flourished under your leadership," Luxon said.

"We have big ambitions to grow the New Zealand economy, and building trade between New Zealand and China is a really important contribution to that."

New Zealand's dialogue with China was more important than ever before at a time of "increasing global uncertainty and strain", Luxon said.

"The world looks to China as a major global power to play a constructive role in addressing many of the challenges that are facing us all.

"Stability in our region and our deep and abiding support for the rules-based system are fundamental to New Zealand's interest.

"Our long-standing connections and cooperation supports us to continue our positive, constructive, open and comprehensive discussions, as partners should do," he said.

Media were then escorted from the room before the start of the formal engagement.

Luxon is expected to take questions from media later this evening.

He earlier met with China's number three, Zhao Leji, Chairman of the National People's Congress standing committee, also in the Great Hall.

In translated opening remarks, Zhao described New Zealand as a "sincere friend and cooperation partner" and said the partnership had maintained a "good momentum".

In reply, Luxon acknowledged the "depth and breadth" of the bilateral relationship. He said ongoing dialogue was critical to progressing opportunities and engaging on differences.

The meeting came a day after revelations New Zealand paused nearly $20 million of funding for the Cook Islands after the agreements it signed with China earlier this year.

The government's dispute is primarily with the Cook Islands for failing to first consult New Zealand, but it speaks to a broader disagreement with China over its increasing assertiveness.

In a press conference on Thursday, China Foreign Ministry spokesperson Guo Jiakun described both New Zealand and the Cook Islands as "important cooperation partners" but also offered a more pointed statement.

"China's cooperation with the Cook Islands does not target any third party and should not be disrupted or restrained by any third party," Jiakun said.

The Xi meeting took place against a backdrop of global volatility with Israel and Iran in open warfare, with the United States and China backing opposing sides.

Both Luxon and Foreign Minister Winston Peters have recently described the China-NZ relationship as "complex", highlighting differences over human rights and militarisation in the Pacific.

On Thursday, AFP reported that NZ diplomats had privately warned China tried to mislead foreign governments by playing down the importance of a nuclear-capable missile test over the Pacific Ocean in September.

A perceived tilt towards the United States has also prompted concern from former political leaders - including Helen Clark and Don Brash - who this month warned the "special relationship" could be in jeopardy.

Luxon earlier dismissed the warnings as wrong and "a bit simplistic" - and said the relationship was mature and multi-faceted.

Immediately after the Xi meeting, Luxon was expected to take part in an event promoting New Zealand fruit and then the launch of a new tourism campaign to lure Chinese holidayers.

Luxon will return to the Great Hall of the People on Friday evening for the final event of his trip: an official welcome ceremony and then meeting with his counterpart Premier Li Qiang.