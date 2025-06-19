Man arrested after fight left six injured

Photo: Getty Images

Police arrested and charged a 22-year-old man after a fight in Tahuna on Wednesday night left six people injured.

Around 7.20pm police said they were alerted to a group fighting on Tahuna-Ohinewai Road,. Waikato, after a person was assaulted when they confronted three men in a vehicle doing burnouts.

Other members of the public tried to intervene, leaving six people injured, said Detective Sergeant Ben Norman.

"After noticing the incident unfolding, an occupant of a nearby property has attempted to intervene. However, they were also assaulted by the alleged offenders."

"Two people received serious injuries, and one other received minor injuries, they were transported to hospital. Three others received minor injuries," he said.

Two of the offenders fled the scene on foot and one left in a stolen vehicle.

A short time later, a 22-year-old man was found by officers and taken into custody.

He was due to appear in the Hamilton District Court today charged with aggravated robbery and injures with intent to injure.

"Police are following multiple lines of enquiry to identify and locate the remaining two offenders and encourage them to do the right thing and hand themselves in," Norman said.

He said members of the community might see an increased police presence in the area.

"While police would like to thank those who tried to intervene and assist other members of the public, police urge the public not to take matters into their own hands or confront individuals themselves as situations can escalate quickly."

"Instead, stay in a safe location, gather as much information as you safely can, and contact police on 111."

Police asked anyone with information about the incident to contact police [105.police.govt.nz online] or call 105.