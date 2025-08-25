Monday, 25 August 2025

Woman charged after infant's body found in park

    The baby's body was found by an Albert Park worker. Photo: Getty Images (file)
    A woman has been charged after a newborn baby was found dead in Auckland's Albert Park.

    The 36-year-old is facing a charge of concealing a dead body and was to appear in the district court today.

    Police were called to the park about 7am yesterday after the infant was found by a park worker.

    "This investigation remains ongoing and police are speaking with a number of people to establish the circumstances around what has occurred," Detective Senior Sergeant Ash Matthews said.

    "We understand this will be quite confronting information for the community to hear."

    A post-mortem would take place today to decide the next steps in the investigation.

    Police were not looking for anyone else in connection with the death, Matthews said.

