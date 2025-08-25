Woman charged after infant's body found in park

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
A woman has been charged after a newborn baby was found dead in Auckland's Albert Park.
The 36-year-old is facing a charge of concealing a dead body and was to appear in the district court today.
Police were called to the park about 7am yesterday after the infant was found by a park worker.
"This investigation remains ongoing and police are speaking with a number of people to establish the circumstances around what has occurred," Detective Senior Sergeant Ash Matthews said.
"We understand this will be quite confronting information for the community to hear."
A post-mortem would take place today to decide the next steps in the investigation.
Police were not looking for anyone else in connection with the death, Matthews said.