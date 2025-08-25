Woman charged after infant's body found in park

The baby's body was found by an Albert Park worker. Photo: Getty Images (file)

A woman has been charged after a newborn baby was found dead in Auckland's Albert Park.

The 36-year-old is facing a charge of concealing a dead body and was to appear in the district court today.

Police were called to the park about 7am yesterday after the infant was found by a park worker.

"This investigation remains ongoing and police are speaking with a number of people to establish the circumstances around what has occurred," Detective Senior Sergeant Ash Matthews said.

"We understand this will be quite confronting information for the community to hear."

A post-mortem would take place today to decide the next steps in the investigation.

Police were not looking for anyone else in connection with the death, Matthews said.