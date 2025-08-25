Woman dies in Christchurch police custody

A woman has died while in police custody in Christchurch.

Canterbury District Commander Superintendent Tony Hill said the woman "was located unresponsive in her cell" about 6.50am today.

"Police immediately notified St John, officers also provided medical assistance," he said in a statement.

"Sadly, attempts to revive the woman were unsuccessful."

Supt Hill said police are making inquiries into the circumstances of her death, which will be referred to the Coroner and the Independent Police Conduct Authority."

- Allied Media