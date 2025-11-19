Military plane circling Christchurch most-tracked flight in world

Christchurch Airport (file photo). Photo: RNZ / Nate McKinnon

An Italian military plane circling Christchurch became the most tracked flight in the world before making a safe landing.

The Lockheed C-130 Hercules drew over 1800 viewers on Flight Radar online last night, as it circled above Christchurch International Airport, the New Zealand Herald reported.

The plane was supporting Antarctic operations and had experienced some mid-air issues.

Airport spokesman Sean Tully said it was not new occurrence.

"The Italians have done this in the past – it’s nothing new for the programme," Mr Tully told the Herald.

"[The plane was] circling to manage a minor tech issue prior to landing."

The C-130 can drop loads more than 19,000kg, or use high-floatation landing gear to land and deliver cargo on rough, dirt strips.

- Allied Media