Charges against soldier accused of strangling former partner downgraded

The accused soldier denies strangling his former partner who was also in the Defence Force at the time. Photo: RNZ

The prosecution has downgraded charges against a soldier accused of strangling his former partner.

The Army corporal, who has interim name suppression, was initially facing a court martial hearing at Burnham Military Camp on two counts of strangulation.

Judge Tini Clark told the military panel on Tuesday morning that the prosecution had amended the charges to male assaults female due to a discrepancy around the date of the accusations.

During cross-examination on Monday by defence lawyer Andrew McCormick, the complainant conceded she was unsure whether the events happened in 2018 or 2019.

A specific charge of strangulation was introduced into law at the end of 2018.

It carries a maximum penalty of seven years' jail, compared to only two for male assaults female.

On Tuesday morning, the court heard the soldier chose not to comment when approached by the Defence Force Serious Investigations Branch.