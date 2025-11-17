'Hit the jackpot': Chris Hipkins announces engagement

Labour leader Chris Hipkins has announced his engagement to partner Toni Grace. Photo: Instagram/Chris Hipkins MP

Labour leader Chris Hipkins has announced his engagement to partner Toni Grace, saying he feels like he has hit the jackpot.

Hipkins first confirmed the relationship during his concession speech on the evening of the 2023 election.

Announcing the engagement on Instagram, Hipkins said "I didn't win the Powerball over the weekend but I did hit the jackpot."

Hipkins, who has often been reluctant to talk about his personal life, said Grace had remained calm, optimistic, and caring through the ups and downs of politics, parenthood, and life.

"You're my rock, and I'm so excited about our life together. There simply aren't enough words to express how much I love you and how lucky I am you've agreed to marry me," he said.

Hipkins said he proposed on Thursday, Grace's birthday.

"She said yes and I was very happy about that, as you can imagine," he said.

"We were in the Botanical Gardens on a park bench and I sort of twisted around, but I didn't quite get down on one knee, no. I kind of panicked a little bit at the last minute."

Hipkins said they had not set a date, but it was likely to be after the election.

Prime Minister Christopher Luxon congratulated the pair.

"Congratulations, it's fantastic news, and I wish them both incredibly well."