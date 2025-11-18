Luxon says surging prison numbers a 'good thing'

Prime Minister Christopher Luxon. Photo: RNZ

Prime Minister Christopher Luxon has declared the soaring prison population to be a "good thing", characterising it as the price of restoring law and order.

He also conceded the government was running behind on its promise to boost police numbers by 500, despite previously insisting the target would be met by next week.

Facing reporters at Parliament on Tuesday, Luxon was questioned about the prison muster, which has surged to record highs and is now nearing 11,000 inmates.

"Absolutely, that's a good thing," he said. "Yep, good thing."

Luxon said the coalition would not ease up on criminals or adjust policy simply because the costs were rising.

"I understand... the financial implication of... restoring law and order in New Zealand, but we make no apologies about that," he said.

"The cost will be what the cost will be."

Luxon said he took a "different approach" from the former Labour government which set a target of reducing prisoner numbers by 30 percent.

"Yes, we have a high prison population. Yes, we're investing in more prisons and more prison capacity. And it's pretty simple, we do not want people in the community [committing crimes]."

Labour leader Chris Hipkins told reporters the ballooning muster should be "an area of concern" for all New Zealanders.

"Previous National governments have admitted that locking people up doesn't reduce crime. [Former prime minister] Bill English called it a moral and fiscal failure.

"We need to be focused on how we reduce crime, not locking more people up for it."

Finance Minister Nicola Willis said she was confident the government could manage the cost pressure.

"Our government campaigned on keeping New Zealanders safer, and that means locking up dangerous criminals," she said.

"We are doing that, and that is an appropriate price to pay for New Zealanders' safety."

Where are the 500 new cops? "We're not going to rush it"

Luxon maintained the government was still committed to its "stretch goal" of 500 extra police, but played down expectations of when it would happen.

"It's taking longer than we had hoped for," he said. "It'll be what it will be."

That's a far cry from his confidence one year ago when Luxon repeatedly insisted the target would be hit within two years of taking office.

"We're going to do it," he told RNZ at the time. "Judge me by the results when we get there."

Under the National-NZ First coalition agreement, constable numbers were meant to reach 10,711 by 27 November 2025.

RNZ has asked the police for the latest count.

In early December 2024, police bosses told MPs meeting that goal on time would be "very, very challenging" and a mid-2026 deadline would be "more accurate".

In May, Police Minister Mark Mitchell said he would not get "hung up on a date".

And on Tuesday, Mitchell again downplayed the timing.

He said he "was not going to be held to a time", stressing standards were more important than speed.

"We're not going to rush it. We're going to take our time, and we're going to have a full focus on standards," Mitchell said.

"We have committed 500. We have funded 500. We'll deliver 500."

NZ First leader Winston Peters also shrugged off the deadline: "It'll take a bit longer, but we'll get there.

"Maybe... two or three months too late, but that won't matter."