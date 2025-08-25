Multiple people hurt in Bay of Plenty crash

Multiple people are hurt after a van is believed to have rolled in Bay of Plenty.

Emergency services were called to Wilson North Rd, near Maketū, at 7.41am today.

A police spokesperson said it seemed a van had rolled and there were many victims, with injuries ranging from minor to serious.

Hato Hone St John said 10 patients were assessed.

Eight were transported to Tauranga Hospital - two in serious condition, five in moderate condition and one in minor condition.

The other two patients were assessed and treated at the scene.

Police were managing traffic while council contractors removed the vehicle from the road.