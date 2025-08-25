Man killed in sand dune collapse a 'devoted father'

Kane Watson Photo: Givealittle

Family and friends are paying tribute to a young father who died after a sand dune collapsed on him at Muriwai Beach, on Saturday.

Kane Watson, 28, was flown to Auckland City Hospital in a critical condition early that evening, after being buried in the dune head first.

A friend who has set up a Givealittle page on behalf of the family, Kristalle Tayler, posted that despite the incredible efforts of rescue teams and doctors he passed away from his injuries.

She said Kane was a "much-loved son, brother, partner and, above all, a devoted father" and the sudden accident has left his family shattered.

His youngest child is due to be born early next year, she said.

The Auckland Rescue Helicopter Trust said the man was digging a hole in a sand dune when it collapsed on him at Muriwai beach on Saturday evening.

Rescuers at the scene on Saturday. Photo: Supplied/Auckland Rescue Helicopter Trust

Police said on Monday they would be carrying out enquiries on behalf of the coroner.

In 2023, a boy was killed, after he and a friend were trapped in a collapsed dune on Aotea Great Barrier Island.

The boys, aged 12 and 14, were flown to Starship Hospital in critical condition, after the dune collapsed, as they dug tunnels during a family picnic at Medlands Beach. Levi Sonchai Golaboski, 12, was taken off life support days later.

University of Auckland senior lecturer in civil engineering hydraulics Dr Colin Whittaker wanted to see more public education about the dangers of sand dunes.