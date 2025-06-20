Smoke from plane at Christchurch Airport, fluid leak suspected

Christchurch Airport (file photo). Photo: RNZ / Nate McKinnon

Firefighters have been called to Christchurch Airport after a cargo plane on the tarmac began billowing smoke from its undercarriage.

Fire and Emergency shift manager Lyn Crosson said crews responded shortly before 9am on Friday.

She said there was no fire on board the Boeing 737, and it was thought a fluid leak onto the plane's brakes was responsible.

A spokesperson at Christchurch Airport confirmed there were no passengers on board at the time.