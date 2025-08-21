Teens among four arrested over Rotorua homicide

File photo: RNZ

Police have arrested four people after a man was fatally assaulted in Rotorua yesterday.

Detective Senior Sergeant Mark van Kempen said a 19-year-old woman, two men aged 20 and 64 and a teenage boy had been arrested.

All four were expected to appear in Rotorua District Court today, charged with assault and possessing offensive weapons.

Van Kempen said further charges were likely, but police were keen to view any CCTV or dashcam footage from the Trigg Ave area around midday on Wednesday.

Police were not seeking anyone else in relation to the investigation, he said.

Anyone with information can report it online or on 105 quoting reference number 250820/8065.