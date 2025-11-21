Former cop quits as aviation boss over damning IPCA report

Chris de Wattignar. Photo: NZ Police

A former senior leader at police has quit his role the Civil Aviation Authority following the police watchdog's scathing report into how police handled allegations of sexual offending by former Deputy Commissioner Jevon McSkimming.

RNZ earlier revealed the identities of some of the senior leaders referred to in the IPCA's 135-page report.

Among them is Chris de Wattignar, referred to in the IPCA's report as Deputy Commissioner PLC, who is now the Upper North head of aviation security at the Civil Aviation Authority.

After the report was released he went on leave.

On Friday, a spokesperson told RNZ de Wattignar "has decided that it is best for him to step away from his role to minimise any reputational impact on CAA and the safety and security services we provide".

"As a result of his resignation, Chris is no longer employed by the Civil Aviation Authority.

"As an employer, we are bound by legal and privacy obligations and are unable to comment further on individual employment matters."

The CAA would now begin the process of appointing a replacement as soon as possible.

"Chris and the Civil Aviation Authority will not be making any further comment on this matter."

The IPCA said de Wattignar had an obligation to exercise independent judgement and take any necessary action to ensure senior officers were acting in an appropriate way.

"Despite his Director of Integrity and Conduct raising her concerns with him in the clearest language, he clearly failed to fulfil that obligation."

The IPCA acknowledged his responsibility was "to a degree mitigated" by the fact he sought advice from former Commissioner Andrew Coster.

"His failing lies in the fact that he simply relied upon Commissioner Coster's and Deputy Commissioner [Tania] Kura's assurances without further enquiry of his own, despite the continued expressions of concern from Officer M."

De Wattignar's perception that once he became aware of concerns he lacked the necessary authority was proof of the "inadequate status and independence of Police Integrity and Conduct".

"While we do not doubt there was significantly more he could have done, the status of Integrity and Conduct within Police no doubt needs reframing."

RNZ earlier asked a spokesperson for Associate Minister of Transport James Meager for comment on de Wattignar's suitability for his role at the CAA.

The spokesperson said it was a question for the CAA to respond to.

"It's an operational employment matter so would be inappropriate for Minister Meager to comment."