First project to get consent under fast-track regime revealed

The Ports of Auckland expansion starts next month. Photo: RNZ / Kymberlee Fernandes

The government is celebrating the first project to get consent under the coalition's fast-track regime.

The Ports of Auckland expansion starts construction next month, and includes a new reinforced concrete-piled wharf at the Bledisloe Terminal, an extension of the Fergusson North Berth, a cruise passenger terminal and other upgrades.

The new multi-cargo wharf will relocate roll-on/roll-off capacity and have capacity for cruise ships more than 300m long, allowing the Princess Wharf berth to be reserved for smaller ships.

The Fergusson extension will enable more cranes to access the full length of the berth.

Since 7 February, the 149 projects included in the Fast-Track Approvals Act have been able to apply for consideration by expert panels under the new process.

The panel approved the Ports of Auckland works after 66 working days.

Infrastructure Minister Chris Bishop and Regional Development Minister Shane Jones said the project would boost efficiency of a critical part of Auckland's economy and support long-term growth.

"The Bledisloe North Wharf extensions will enable larger cruise ships to berth, and increase New Zealand's importing and exporting capacity," Bishop said.

"I am working closely with minister Bishop to consider what tweaks to the legislation can be made to make this process even more efficient and get these projects approved and under way," Jones said.

Another 10 projects are currently being considered by panels, including five residential or retirement developments, one mining extension in Waihi, a power scheme consent renewal, an industrial subdivision and consents for a metropolitan centre and a quarry in Drury, south of Auckland.

A further three further projects are lined up to be considered "shortly" including a wharf extension in Tauranga, seabed mining in Taranaki and an extension to Kings Quarry in Auckland.