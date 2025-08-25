ACT pushes back against changes to four-year-term proposal

The report recommended shifting to a strict four years between elections if voters backed that approach in a referendum. Photo: RNZ

A select committee report has recommended pushing ahead with a four-year-term referendum, but stripping out some of the requirements the ACT Party had proposed.

The approach championed by David Seymour would have meant four-year-terms only when the government decided to hand over control of select committees to the opposition, otherwise the current three-year term would remain.

ACT secured agreement from National to get his bill proposing this change through its first reading within 15 months - but that's where the agreement ends.

Justice Minister Paul Goldsmith confirmed in January last year National was yet to decide whether it would support the legislation further.

Local Government New Zealand - which wants a four-year-term - also raised concerns Seymour's approach would put the central government elections out of step with the local government elections.

The select committee by majority said it agreed with similar concerns raised by submitters about uncertainty.

"Their concerns included that it would cause instability, uncertainty and confusion for voters, who would not know how long they were electing their representatives for.

"A variable term could also create practical challenges, including if the parliamentary elections and local government elections sometimes coincided.

"It would also create uncertainty for other settings connected to the parliamentary term, such as some electoral laws or those related to public sector reporting obligations."

The report recommended instead simply shifting to a strict four years between elections if voters backed that approach in a referendum.

"We propose fundamental amendment of the bill. In effect, the provisions in clause 5 of the bill as introduced would create a variable term of Parliament, which we do not support. Instead, we propose amending the bill to provide for a maximum four-year-term, subject to a referendum, and to remove the provisions related to select committees."

The referendum would be held alongside either of the next two general elections from after the law took effect. If the public backed the referendum the change would apply from 30 October 2031.

"In principle, the government has agreed that a referendum may be held alongside the next General Election in 2026 if the bill is enacted. It intends to confirm the exact timing of any referendum when the bill's progress is more certain."

The ACT Party gave a minority view opposing the recommendation, saying the party would only support moving to a four-year term if "stronger checks and balances are built into the system to prevent an erosion of democratic accountability".

ACT was the only party to oppose the changes to the bill.

"ACT believes in limited government, strong parliamentary oversight and meaningful accountability.

"A four-year-term without stronger opposition powers at select committees tips the balance too far in favour of the government of the day," its minority view said.

The Justice Committee also published another report at the same time - this one with unanimous support - for legislation establishing a framework for conducting government-initiated referendums, which could be used for the four-year-term referendum.

"However, this bill is a generic bill that focuses on the mechanics of a referendum and is not specific to a referendum on the term of Parliament.

"If enacted, it could be used to conduct a referendum if one were required for another subject-specific Act to come into effect."

The proposed framework and the law backing it would however expire on 31 October 2031.