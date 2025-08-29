Globetrotting conman who posed as UN official nabbed in Christchurch

A staff member at the hotel uncovered the man's deception. Photo: File image

An international scam artist has been caught in Christchurch after he left a hotel without paying for his two-week stay.

The 32-year-old man was sentenced at Christchurch District Court yesterday to a year and three months’ imprisonment.

On Tuesday, June 17, Christchurch police were notified that a hotel guest had left without paying.

A staff member at the hotel uncovered more deception when alerting other hotels in the city. They had experienced similar offending dating back to May 5.

The man was located by police and arrested on a charge of obtaining by deception (over $1000).

Detective Sergeant Michael Freeman said by the next day police identified three other hotels where the man had offended and multiple unsuccessful attempts.

“Across the four hotels we know of, he has $15,290.61 of unpaid debts.”

Three further charges were laid for obtaining by deception, as well as one charge of failing to carry out obligations in relation to a computer search.

Freeman said it soon became clear the man’s offending was not limited to Christchurch.

Hotels in Greece, Thailand, the United Kingdom, Northern Ireland, and Cambodia all reported similar incidents.

“The man is alleged to have used different names, scamming many victims out of thousands of dollars by posing as a United Nations official procuring aid for charities linked to the war in Ukraine.”

He also allegedly convinced a woman she was being stalked when in fact he was responsible for the acts of intimidation, Freeman said.

Another victim residing in Cambodia claimed he is owed thousands of dollars as an employee who was never paid.

Following the man’s arrest, police found he had previously been convicted in the United Kingdom for theft, fraud, and ‘befriending vulnerable people’.

The latter charge was in relation to impersonating a paramedic, complete with his own fake ambulance response vehicle.

A few people likened the man to Frank Abagnale, seen here with Catch Me If You Can actor Leonardo DiCaprio. Photo: IMDB

Freeman says he appears to be a scam artist who has been victimising people all over the world for years.

“A few people have likened him to Frank Abagnale, the real-life inspiration for the film Catch Me If You Can.

“The only key difference is that unlike being arrested by the French Police like Abagnale, the man was arrested by us.

“This movie-like scenario doesn’t happen to police often, so it is nice to see an offender be held to account for this type of offending.

“Immigration New Zealand and Interpol are now involved, and it is likely more information will surface."

- Allied Media