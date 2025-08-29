Pro-Palestinian march to close Auckland Harbour Bridge

The Auckland Harbour Bridge. File photo: Getty

Police in Auckland say planning is well under way ahead of a pro-Palestinian march that will shut the city's Harbour Bridge next month.

The organisers are expecting thousands to turn out for the 'March for Humanity' which is due to be held on September 13.

Police told RNZ they were working with partner agencies, and expected to inform the public on how the march would affect them.

They said they remained in contact with the march organisers.

The organisers say it will be a follow-on from recent protest marches in Australia, on the Sydney Harbour Bridge and Brisbane's Victoria Bridge.

Those events attracted 50,000 to 100,000 protesters.

The Auckland march is being organised by Aotearoa for Palestine, a coalition of Palestinians and tangata whenua.

They want the government to sanction Israel for what they say is a genocide being carried out in Gaza.