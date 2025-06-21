Three taken to hospital after St Clair house fire

Three people have been taken to hospital after a fire extensively damaged a home in St Clair overnight.

Fire crews were called to Allandale Rd just before 3am on Saturday.

When teams arrived the house was fully alight, with 26 crew members and eight trucks fighting the fire at its peak.

The three people taken to hospital had minor injuries.

The house was extensively damaged.

At 8.30am there was still one crew and a fire investigator at the scene, and Allandale Rd remained closed to traffic.

A Fire and Emergency New Zealand (Fenz) spokesman late this morning said the fire was not considered to be suspicious.

- Video: Grant Saunders

There were also house fires in the North Island overnight.

One person was treated for injury after a blaze in in Mahora, Hastings.

Fenz was called just before 2am, crews from Napier also attending.

An investigator will head there later on Saturday.

An investigator will also be heading to the scene of a house fire in Levin.

Crews were alerted to the blaze at 4.15am. It was now out and there were no reports of injuries.

- additional reporting ODT Online