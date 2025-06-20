Cook Islands PM slams NZ over funding pause

Cook Islands Prime Minister Mark Brown. Photo: Tiana Haxton via RNZ

Pausing nearly $20 million in development assistance is "patronising" and "inconsistent with modern partnership", Prime Minister Mark Brown has told the Cook Islands parliament.

New Zealand Foreign Minister Winston Peters has paused $18.2 million in development assistance to the Cook Islands, due to a lack of consultation regarding a partnership agreement and other deals signed with Beijing earlier this year.

The pause includes $10 million in core sector support, which represents four percent of the country's budget. On Wednesday local time, Brown said the money would have been used for health, education and tourism marketing.

"The relationship between the Cook Islands and New Zealand is defined by partnership, not paternalism," he told his parliament on Thursday. "Decisions to unilaterally pause core sector support reflect a patronising approach, inconsistent with modern partnership."

The 2001 Joint Centenary Declaration signed between the two nations requires them to consult each other on defence and security, which Peters said had not been lived up to, but Brown said the declaration was "explicitly clear" that the Cook Islands could enter international agreements in its own right.

"Where we are finding our divergence of views is in the provision relating to the consultation obligations and rights of both parties to the declaration.

"We are committed to addressing this urgently. That is why we agreed to New Zealand's proposal to establish a formal dialogue mechanism to discuss the agreements and their implementation."

Brown said there had been two meetings so far - one in April and May.

"It is disappointing that political commentary from within New Zealand has come at a time when official dialogue continues," he said. "Such commentary undermines genuine and concerted efforts by our senior officials to mend the erosion of trust and confidence that, to be clear, has been experienced on both sides."

Peters' office was approached for a response on Brown's comments. A spokesperson for Peters said they would make no further comment and stood by the statements issued Thursday.

In parliament, Brown suggested a double standard from New Zealand and said he was "not privy to or consulted on" agreements New Zealand may enter into with China.

Brown said he was surprised by the timing of the announcement.

"Especially, Mr Speaker, in light of the fact our officials have been in discussions with New Zealand officials to address the areas of concern that they have over our engagements in the agreements that we signed with China."

Peters previously said the Cook Islands government was informed of the funding pause on June 4. He also said it had nothing to do with Prime Minister Christopher Luxon visiting China.

Brown said he was sure Luxon would ensure good outcomes for the people of the realm of New Zealand on the back of the Cook Islands state visit and "the goodwill that we've generated with the People's Republic of China".

"I have full trust that Prime Minister Luxon has entered into agreements with China that will pose no security threats to the people of the Cook Islands.

"Of course, not being privy to or not being consulted on any agreements that New Zealand may enter into with China."

The Cook Islands is in free association with New Zealand and governs its own affairs, but New Zealand provides assistance with foreign affairs (upon request), disaster relief and defence.

Former Cook Islands Deputy Prime Minister and prominent lawyer Norman George said Brown "should go on his knees and beg for forgiveness, because you can't rely on China".

"[The aid pause] is absolutely a fair thing to do, because our Prime Minister betrayed New Zealand, and let the government and people of New Zealand down."

Not everyone agrees. Rarotongan artist Tim Buchanan said Peters was being a bully.

"It's like he's taken a page out of Donald Trump's playbook, using money to coerce his friends," Buchanan said.

"What is it exactly do you want from us, Winston? What do you expect us to be doing to appease you?"

Buchanan said it had been a long road for the Cook Islands to get where it was now and New Zealand seemed to want to knock the country back down.