CCTV images of missing Christchurch teen released

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
The CCTV images show Marley on Whitewash Head Rd, Scarborough, on Friday, September 26, at 2.55pm.
“Unfortunately, yesterday’s search provided no positive outcomes.
“The terrain is steep rocky cliffs and dense bush, which makes it particularly challenging to search, so we are utilising the skills of experts to ensure the area has been thoroughly searched.
“We continue to follow all available lines of enquiry and thank those who have tried to assist us so far."
Marley can be seen wearing a light grey Adidas hoodie with white and black lettering, black shorts, black socks, and burgundy Converse shoes.
“We urge anyone in Scarborough who has CCTV/doorbell cameras to please check your footage from 2.50pm onwards on Friday," Aldridge said.
Sumner and Scarborough residents will see a higher-than-normal police presence in the area over the next few days as police continue their investigation.
- If you have seen Marley or can help police with this case, call 111 and quote reference number 250927/3331.