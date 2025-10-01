CCTV images of missing Christchurch teen released

Marley was last seen on Whitewash Head Rd on Friday. Photo: Police

More images showing the last time missing Christchurch 17-year-old Marley was seen have been released after search teams turned up nothing again.

The CCTV images show Marley on Whitewash Head Rd, Scarborough, on Friday, September 26, at 2.55pm.

Missing teenager Marley. Photo: NZ Police

Detective Sergeant Lucy Aldridge said search and rescue teams will continue looking for him over the coming days, and will focus on the coastline between Godley Head and Pines Beach.

“Unfortunately, yesterday’s search provided no positive outcomes.

“The terrain is steep rocky cliffs and dense bush, which makes it particularly challenging to search, so we are utilising the skills of experts to ensure the area has been thoroughly searched.

“We continue to follow all available lines of enquiry and thank those who have tried to assist us so far."

Marley can be seen wearing a light grey Adidas hoodie with white and black lettering, black shorts, black socks, and burgundy Converse shoes.

“We urge anyone in Scarborough who has CCTV/doorbell cameras to please check your footage from 2.50pm onwards on Friday," Aldridge said.

“If you see or have seen Marley, please get in touch immediately."

Sumner and Scarborough residents will see a higher-than-normal police presence in the area over the next few days as police continue their investigation.