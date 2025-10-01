Still no sign of former Dunedin woman

Te Anihana Pomana. Photo: ODT files

The Dunedin family of a woman who went missing in Auckland more than a month ago say there's been no sightings and no bank movements since she disappeared.

Te Anihana Pomana was last seen leaving Sky City in central Auckland just after 5am on 21 August.

The 25-year-old left all her belongings in the hotel.

In a social media post, a representative on the family made an emotional plea for Pomana to come home.

"Our baby sister, where are you our beautiful girl? Thinking of the very first time I held you & the last time," she said.

"I hope and pray everyday you'll get in contact. That you'll make your way back."

A screenshot from CCTV footage on the morning she disappeared. Photo: NZ Police

Pomana's mother, Catherine Anderson, also travelled to Auckland from Dunedin last month to help search for her daughter.

RNZ confirmed last month many people had reached out to police, but authorities confirmed there had been no new sightings since Pomana's disappearance.

"Police and whānau hold grave concerns for Te Anihana's safety and urge anyone who sees her to call 111 immediately," a spokesperson said.