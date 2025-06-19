Police release CCTV of missing woman Elisabeth Nicholls

Police say they remain seriously concerned for the welfare of missing Christchurch woman Elisabeth Nicholls, as they release new CCTV footage from when she was last seen, just over two weeks ago.

It shows the 79-year-old entering the Chateau on the Park hotel in Riccarton around 8pm on June 4.

Nicholls has dementia and disappeared from the Margaret Stoddart Retirement Village in Riccarton that day, after being admitted to the facility for respite care.

Since then, searchers and police have gone door-to-door, reviewed CCTV footage, searched the Avon River and made further enquiries, but have not been able to find Nicholls.

Detective Sergeant Lucy Aldridge said police deployed a drone in Riccarton and Hagley Park on Thursday morning and officers were now reviewing that footage.

Elisabeth Nicholls went missing two weeks ago. Photo: Supplied / NZ police

"We, alongside Lis' family, are seriously concerned for her wellbeing and are appealing to anyone with information to please contact us."

Nicholls was wearing navy blue jeans, a black and grey checked long-sleeved shirt with a long-sleeved maroon top underneath and black leather shoes and she has distinctive long blond/white hair.

Police are are urging residents in the nearby area to check their backyards, sheds and sleepouts, and anywhere where a person could seek shelter.

"When Lis went missing in the Riccarton area, she was physically strong, and may have walked some distance."

They also want anyone with CCTV, dashcam, or video footage in the Riccarton and Hagley Park areas between 6.40pm on Wednesday 4 June to 8am on Thursday, 5 June, to review their footage and contact police if it appeared to show Nicholls.

Police have asked anyone with information about Nicholls to ring 111 immediately and use the reference number 250604/5465.

Non-urgent information could be provided online at 105.police.govt.nz, using "Update Report," quoting the same reference number.