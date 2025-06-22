Two critically injured near Auckland night market

Two people have been critically injured near a popular night market in Auckland.

Inspector Danny Meade said the police were called to Aylesbury St after reports of an assault near the Auckland Night Markets in Pakuranga about 6.45pm on Saturday.

Cordons were in place and the public were advised to avoid the area.

Meade said initial inquiries suggested it was an isolated incident and there was not believed to be any further risk to the public.

There would be a visible police presence in the area throughout Saturday evening as inquiries continued.

Hato Hone St John said three ambulances, three rapid response vehicles, and one operations manager responded.

Their ambulance officers had treated and transported two people in critical condition to Middlemore Hospital.

In a post on social media, local MP Simeon Brown thanked police and all the first responders for their "quick response and efforts to keep our community safe".