Destiny Church protesters set flags alight at Auckland rally

Protesters at the Destiny Church rally in Auckland on Saturday. Photo: RNZ

Fire crews have been called to a Destiny Church march in downtown Auckland after flags were set on fire.

Hundreds have marched from Aotea Square down Queen St in what the church billed as a rally "in defence of faith, flag and family".

At one point flags - which an RNZ reporter said appeared to include rainbow flags and flags representing mainstream media - were set alight.

Rally-goers then put the flames out with water and arriving fire crews then left without taking action.

During the march, people chanted "no immigration without assimilation".

Destiny Church said the march was to take "a bold public stand for Christian values, Kiwi identity and the future of this nation".

Church leader Brian Tamaki claimed "uncontrolled immigration" in the United Kingdom had led to spikes in crime and a collapse in British identity.

Tamaki said the church was building a "Commonwealth crusade" to "reclaim Christian nations".

The Destiny marchers were met by about 20 counter-protesters waving tino rangatiratanga and Palestine flags.

A large number of police were also in attendance.

Ahead of the march, Tamaki said church leaders had sent an open letter to Prime Minister Christopher Luxon calling for a reversal on a position that the country has no official religion.

He said a demand included enforcing a "no immigration without assimilation" policy.