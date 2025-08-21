Two Canterbury fire-fighting heroes lost in a week

Donald McMillan and Steve McLennan. Photos: Martin Hunter

Two former long-serving Canterbury firefighters have been lost in the space of just one week.

Donald McMillan in his early days at the fire service. Photo: Supplied

Former Southbridge fire chief Donald McMillan died on Friday, aged 76, after battling an illness.

Donald had served 54 years with the brigade when he retired from service in 2021.

Current fire chief Shane King said Donald would never be forgotten.

His passing came only days after the Lincoln Volunteer Fire Brigade lost former station officer Steve McLennan, 78, after a sudden medical event on Tuesday last week.

Steve had served 57 years with the fire service, the last 32 of which were in Lincoln.

“He was a good officer, and we had a lot of fun together,” Lincoln fire chief Richie Bee said.

Donald followed in his father’s footsteps, who was a deputy at Southbridge.

“The chief fire officer in Southbridge at the time Doug Goulden asked me if I would be interested in joining the Southbridge Volunteer Fire Brigade,” Donald said in 2017 when he marked 50 years with the brigade.

“At the time, I thought I don’t know about this. But anyway I said yes, I will give it a go. It must have been in my blood with my father being in the service.”

Donald was also known for his work preparing the Southbridge Domain and was involved with the rugby club and the reserve board.

“He was one of the good guys and did everything for the community,” fellow former firefighter Neville Carter said.

King said he shared a special day with Donald and family about two weeks ago when they went to the Ferrymead Heritage Museum and checked out old fire trucks.

​Steve once described firefighting like “riding a bike”.

“Once you get on it, it is hard to get off,” he said in 2018.

Long-time friend and fellow firefighter Ian White said Steve helped him a lot when he moved from the North Island.

“In those early days Steve and Wendy were like a surrogate family to me.”

A celebration of Steve’s life will be held at Lamb & Hayward Oaklands on the corner of Halswell Junction and Wigram Rds at 2.30pm on on Friday.