Six charged after hundreds of stickers plastered on window

Photo: ODT files

Six people have been charged after hundreds of stickers were put on a store window during a recent protest in Christchurch.

In a statement this evening, Acting Sergeant Danny Schaare said charges of wilful damage have been laid following the incident on August 2.

"The store has recently seen a number of similar incidents, and the cost of clean-up and removal of the stickers is around $1000."

The six people have also been trespassed from the store and its surrounding complex.

Four men and two women, aged between 28 to 66, were due to appear in the Christchurch District Court in the next week, Sgt Schaare said.

In a separate incident, a 74-year-old man was arrested for assaulting police during a protest on August 16.

He was due to reappear in the district court on September 10.

"Police recognise the right to lawful protest, however we can not condone protest action where property is damaged and people are victim of assault," Sgt Schaare said.

- Allied Media