Country facing toughest national security environment of recent times: report

The intelligence service warns threats to national security need to be taken much more seriously than they currently are.

The Security Intelligence Service (NZSIS) has released its third annual Security Threat Environment report, containing its assessments of violent extremism, foreign interference, and espionage in New Zealand.

The report said New Zealand was facing the most challenging national security environment of recent times, with foreign interference, espionage, and online radicalisation all highlighted as threats.

Much of the report contained similar analysis and threats to the two previously released reports, though the NZSIS noted further deterioration since last year's report.

This was largely driven by less stable relationships between states, and increasing levels of polarisation and grievance, the agency said.

Commenting on the report, director-general of security Andrew Hampton said the deteriorating environment had a direct impact on safety and security.

"Increasing levels of polarisation and grievance are driving support for violent extremist ideologies and foreign states are more willing to target New Zealand organisations and communities in order to achieve their aims," he said.

"We are seeing active cases of young and vulnerable people being radicalised online, there are foreign states seeking to interfere with our democratic rights, and there is almost certainly undetected espionage activity targeting valuable intellectual property crucial to our future prosperity."

Instability

The "downward trajectory" of relationships between foreign states becoming less stable and less predictable was continuing.

It meant some were wanting to gain more influence, power, and strategic advantage.

The relationship between the United States and China was cited, as well as Russia's willingness to assert its influence in Europe. The conflict in the Middle East would also have an enduring impact.

The report highlighted the strategic competition in the Indo-Pacific, saying China had demonstrated a "willingness and capability" to undertake intelligence activity targeting New Zealand's national interests, in bids to extend and embed influence across the region.

The NZSIS said several states were responsible for foreign interference activities, including transnational repression designed to target diaspora communities.

Foreign states had also attempted to exploit people inside the public and private sectors to gain influence.

Foreign interference

Over the last 18 months, the NZSIS had seen an increase in foreign interference actors visiting New Zealand.

The report said these foreign delegations were tasked with building relationships with specific parts of society, often by seeking an invitation from a New Zealand organisation to host them.

"On the surface, few organisations will sense any issue but many will not know the delegation's link to foreign interference entities. Members of these delegations will conceal these links so our communities and organisations are unable to assess the risk involved in the engagement," the report said.

They have also arranged travel for representatives of New Zealand organisations to build long-term influence. The trips would often include business deals or photo-ops with foreign officials, which were then used by the foreign state to promote a perception of close ties and political support from influential New Zealanders.

"This can have an alienating effect on repressed communities back in New Zealand experiencing transnational repression activity from the foreign state."

The NZSIS observed diaspora groups were being targeted, with foreign interference groups seeking to co-opt or replace leaders and then sideline anyone deemed to be a challenge to the state's agenda.

Certain religions, ethnicities, rainbow communities, and pro-democracy movements were also targeted.

While foreign states often flagged legitimate violent extremist concerns with the NZSIS, some states were accusing New Zealand-based groups of being extremists or terrorists when they were not.

"The NZSIS is extremely cautious about this deliberate labelling tactic, as it is used to stigmatise particular groups and to justify repressive activity against them."

While the report said China was not the only foreign state carrying out activity of concern, it would not specifically name those other foreign states.

Online extremism

The assessement said the most plausible violent extremist scenario remained a lone actor who had been radicalised online.

While no one ideology stood out to the service as presenting a greater threat than any other, grievances and polarising issues online were driving support for those ideologies.

Young and more vulnerable people were seen as being particularly at risk of becoming radicalised, with ease of access being a key contributor to the cases brought to NZSIS' attention.

"Individuals who hold mixed, unstable or unclear ideologies are especially vulnerable to being radicalised online. The NZSIS has identified a number of people who appear to explore a range of violent extremist beliefs online and adopt certain aspects to suit their grievance," the report said.

Violent extremist content was easy to find, and frequently shared in anonymous online networks hosting groups contributing to the radicalisation of people both in New Zealand and around the world.

"What might have previously been considered societal risks associated with internet safety, now have the potential to pose an ongoing risk to New Zealand's national security."

Artificial intelligence had emerged as a way of facilitating violent extremism and state-sponsored interference activities.

"AI is making harmful propaganda appear more authentic and allows it to be spread at scale and speed," the report said.

"The ease of access to AI will be assisting violent extremists to research and plan attacks and is reducing barriers that previously made it difficult to access information about more advanced capabilities or weapons."

Managing the risks

Throughout the report, the NZSIS provided case studies and security advice, with the agency warning it could not automatically pick up on all concerning activities.

In mitigating foreign interference, it suggested steps such as researching someone online before agreeing to meet them, or determining whether their interest had become suspicious or persistent.

Considering the opportunities and risks of hosting a foreign delegation was also suggested.

"We are not all-seeing and all-knowing, and in a democratic society like ours nor should we be. In many cases the public will notice a threat before we do," Hampton said.