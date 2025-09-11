Taranaki polytech to axe 20% of its staff

Photo: RNZ / Robin Martin

Taranaki's largest tertiary education provider is to axe 20% of its staff as part of an effort to make it financially viable.

The Western Institute of Technology is to cut 63 full-time equivalent jobs which will be replaced by 38 new positions.

Operations lead executive Nicola Conley said most of the jobs affected were non-academic roles, including management and leadership positions.

Current WITT staff were expected to fill most of the new roles, she said.

The job losses equate to nearly 20% of existing staff, down from 24% in the institute's initial restructure proposal.

"The cuts are needed to right-size the institution and ensure it is heading towards financial viability," Conley said. "These changes are part of a broader sweep of government-driven changes to the sector."

As a result of the changes some hospitality courses would be reduced or combined due to low enrolments and the high cost of running those programmes.

Some business administration, small business, and accounting programmes would shift to online delivery with a face-to-face support session offered once a week.

Agricultural programmes and the New Zealand Certificate in Skills for Living were saved as part of the consultation process.

In July, WITT was one of four polytechs given a year to prove its financial viability or face possible closure as part of the wind up of Te Pukenga.

Conley said the changes - effective from mid to late October - would address WITT's ongoing budget deficit.

WITT's forecasted deficit for the end of 2025 was $3.2 million, a one-off cost.

Conley said the deficit was the result of lower than budgeted domestic and international student revenue over several years.

WITT 'here to stay'

Staff had eight weeks to respond to proposed changes.

"It's been a difficult and challenging time for everyone with ongoing change for the past two years. We've had to face the reality of our financial situation, which was not sustainable," Conley said.

"Our key focus is, and always has been, our students and our community. We'll continue to offer high quality vocational education to support and grow our regional workforce. The aim of the change process is to operate from a stronger, more secure financial basis into the future. Be assured - WITT is here to stay."

Conley said students would notice little change to their daily experience at WITT.

"Our kaimahi [staff] are committed in their passion and purpose to teaching and supporting ākonga [students]."

All 16 polytechnics have undergone government-directed financial reviews, consultation and change as part of the Tertiary Education Minister Penny Simmonds' policy to return the institutes to regional control.

The coalition government opted to disestablish the Te Pūkenga national network of polytechnics created under Labour.

Ten were recently deemed ready to be autonomous, while two were in a federation and the remaining four (including WITT) were working towards financial viability in 2026.