Wellington Water boss resigns over sewage disaster

Nick Leggett says stepping aside would allow Wellington Water to focus on fixing the problems and restoring public trust. Photo: RNZ

The chair of Wellington Water has resigned following a 'disastrous' fault at the Moa Point treatment plant.

A failure at the plant on the capital's south coast earlier this month has been spilling 70 million litres of untreated sewage a day into Cook Strait.

Nick Leggett said the failure of the plant was deeply serious and had affected the environment, public health and the community.

Labelled an environmental disaster by Mayor Andrew Little, Wellington Water has warned it could be months before the plant is operating again and people could swim in the water.

Leggett said leadership carried responsibility and stepping aside would allow Wellington Water to focus on fixing the problems and restoring public trust.

An independent government review would examine the causes of the failure.

Leggett said he would fully cooperate with that process.

His last day will be Monday. Deputy chair Bill Bayfield will take over as interim chair.

Leggett had been in the role since 2023.