Police appeal after shots fired at Christchurch house

Brian Keogh Lane in Wigram. Photo: Google

Christchurch police investigating an incident where shots were fired at a house in Wigram are appealing to the public for information.

Detective Sergeant Luke Vaughan said police responded to the incident on Brian Keogh Lane around 12.45am on August 14 after receiving multiple 111 calls reporting loud bangs heard in the vicinity of the address.

"Thankfully, no one at the address was injured," Vaughan said.

"We would like to speak with anyone that may have seen a person, or people, running west towards Carrs Road along the Southern Motorway near the Awatea Road overbridge, or any suspicious activity in the Carrs Road or Wigram Road areas.

"Police are also appealing for anyone that may have dashcam footage, who were traveling on the Southern Motorway between 12.35am and 1am on Thursday 14 August, to please contact police immediately."

If you have any information that could help with the investigation, call 105 and reference file number 250814/6432 or report it anonymously via Crime Stoppers - 0800 555 111.