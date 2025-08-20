Future of Right to Repair Bill uncertain

The bill sought to allow consumers to request that goods be repaired, rather than replaced. Photo: Getty Images

Green Party co-leader Marama Davidson says she's not giving up on her bill that would give consumers the right to get goods repaired.

The Consumer Guarantees (Right to Repair) Amendment Bill would compel manufacturers to make repair parts available locally to consumers to extend the lifetime of products and reduce waste.

The legislation was sent to Select Committee after passing its first reading in February this year with support from Labour, the Greens, Te Pāti Maori and New Zealand First.

It appeared to have enough support to progress into law, but the Economic Development, Science and Innovation Committee has now recommended, by majority, that the bill not be passed.

Marama Davidson says she won't give up on the bill. Photo: RNZ

What the Consumer Guarantees (Right to Repair) Amendment Bill proposes:

• Retain requirements for manufacturers to make repair facilities, parts, software, tools and information available to consumers.

• Allow consumers to request that goods be repaired, rather than replaced.

• Prevent the use of unauthorised repairers and parts from voiding manufacturers' guarantees.

Davidson told RNZ New Zealand First appeared to have pulled its support for the legislation.

"The reason we got it through first reading is because we had [support from] all of the opposition parties, plus New Zealand First, so we were able to get it to Select Committee, which was fantastic.

"We heard from submitters, oral submissions, written submissions, overwhelming support for the bill. At the end of the select committee process, the bill was reported back, and, at least at this stage, the New Zealand First members have voted against progressing the bill."

She said she would not give up on the bill, especially when she had adopted changes, including narrowing the goods covered to above $100 in value at the suggestion of government members.

"It's a little rough to have done all that deep work to make the bill better but the positive is we have now got incredible improvements that we know government members were in support of because they helped us make them.

"So there is massive mandate there for the public to have what they've asked for, which is the right to repair their own goods. "

New Zealand First has not responded to RNZ's requests for comment.

'Serious concerns' about process raised in Select Committee report

The committee's report on the Right To Repair Bill notes opposition parties had "serious concerns" about the way the committee had conducted its work on the bill.

"Opposition members participated in this work in the reasonable expectation that such engagement was aimed at building genuine cross-party agreement," it said.

"The result was otherwise. The committee spent significant time, and drew on the resources of Parliamentary Counsel and departmental advisors, to explore and draft changes to resolve the concerns of government members that they then ultimately chose not to support," the report states.

"That decision is of course within their rights. But when extensive collaborative work is undertaken with the tacit implication that it might secure support, only for that support to be withheld, the effect is to undermine trust between members.

"It also risks the perception that the process was used to keep the committee occupied rather than to improve the bill, at a cost to the public purse."

The decision comes as the government rolls back a series of waste-reduction measures. The container-return scheme has been scrapped, plastic bans pared back and product stewardship rules delayed.

In December 2024, the government quietly cancelled several waste minimisation initiatives focused on recycling and kerbside food scraps composting. Four out of five planned policies will no longer go ahead, including mandatory kerbside composting and recycling for all urban areas.

A planned national Circular Economy & Bioeconomy Strategy was also put on hold.