Defence Force deploying plane to Middle East

The Defence Force is sending a plane to the Middle East to assist any New Zealanders stranded in Iran or Israel.

The C-130J Hercules, along with government personnel, will leave Auckland on Monday.

Airspace is still closed in the region, but Defence Minister Judith Collins said the deployment was part of New Zealand's contingency plans.

"Airspace in Israel and Iran remains heavily restricted, which means getting people out by aircraft is not yet possible, but by positioning an aircraft, and defence and foreign affairs personnel in the region, we may be able to do more when airspace reopens," she said.

The government was also in discussions with commercial airlines to see what they could do to assist, although it was uncertain when airspace would reopen.

Foreign Affairs Minister Winston Peters said New Zealanders should do everything they can to leave now, if they can find a safe route.

"We know it will not be safe for everyone to leave Iran or Israel, and many people may not have access to transport or fuel supplies," he said. "If you are in this situation, you should shelter in place, follow appropriate advice from local authorities and stay in touch with family and friends where possible."

Peters reiterated New Zealand's call for diplomacy and dialogue.

"Ongoing military action in the Middle East is extremely worrying and it is critical further escalation is avoided," he said. "New Zealand strongly supports efforts towards diplomacy.

"We urge all parties to return to talks. Diplomacy will deliver a more enduring resolution than further military action."

It will take a few days for the Hercules to reach the region.

New Zealanders in Iran and Israel needing urgent consular assistance should call the Ministry's Emergency Consular Call Centre on +64 99 20 20 20.