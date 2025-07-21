Four kilos of cocaine found in suitcase at Auckland Airport

Four kilograms of cocaine were found hidden in a suitcase at Auckland Airport. Photo: Supplied / Customs

Customs officers have found $1.6 million worth of cocaine "intricately" hidden in a suitcase at Auckland Airport.

Four kilos of the drug were concealed in the panels of the bag of a passenger who had arrived on a flight from Chile yesterday, Customs said.

The bag came to the attention of the officers when it was flagged for an inspection during baggage processing.

Auckland Airport chief customs officer Ben Wells said the officers had to do a very detailed search.

"This one was quite an intricate concealment - its detection relied on our officers' training and tenacity. They kept looking until they found it," he said.

"Organised crime uses a number of ways to attempt to smuggle narcotics into New Zealand. Our experienced officers use a range of techniques to detect concealments."

If it was sold, the drug would have been worth $1,552,000 and finding it has prevented a lot of social harm and cost to New Zealand, a Customs spokesperson said.

A 25-year-old woman has been charged with the importation and possession of a Class A controlled drug.