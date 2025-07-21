Thousands in counterfeit cash seized after dodgy Facebook Marketplace deals

The counterfeit cash found by police. Photo: NZ Police

Police have seized thousands of dollars in counterfeit cash after an investigation into dodgy Facebook Marketplace deals.

Sergeant Pam Dravitski said police found $6000 and the "equipment used to manufacture these notes" while executing a search warrant at an Ōtara, South Auckland property.

It comes after reports of a man purchasing items off the platform and requesting to pay cash, police said.

"The offender would allegedly use counterfeit cash to make the sale and take off with the goods.

"Many of our local business associations regularly tell us about their members' frustrations with people making purchases using counterfeit money," Dravitski said.

A 26-year-old man has been arrested and faces six charges of obtains by deception.

Further arrests and charges have not been ruled out.

Investigations are ongoing.

Can you spot a fake?

- The Reserve Bank of New Zealand has clear guidance outlining the security features of New Zealand bank notes on its website.

- Security features are the same on all denominations.

- If you believe someone is trying to pass you a counterfeit note - do not accept it.

- If you have already been given a note - put it in an envelope and contact police.

- Report any offending to police - online, via 105, or at a station - as soon as possible.