Monday, 21 July 2025

Man killed in Burnham crash named

    1. News
    2. National

    Police have released the name of the Canterbury man who died in a two-vehicle crash near Christchurch earlier this month.

    A police spokesperson said Peter Godden, 61, of Kirwee, died following the crash on Telegraph Rd, Burnham, about 3.30pm on Sunday, July 13.

    The crash involved a car and a motorcycle.

    "Police extend sympathies to Peter’s family and friends.

    "Enquiries into the circumstances of the crash are ongoing."