Man killed in Burnham crash named

Police have released the name of the Canterbury man who died in a two-vehicle crash near Christchurch earlier this month.



A police spokesperson said Peter Godden, 61, of Kirwee, died following the crash on Telegraph Rd, Burnham, about 3.30pm on Sunday, July 13.

The crash involved a car and a motorcycle.

"Police extend sympathies to Peter’s family and friends.

"Enquiries into the circumstances of the crash are ongoing."