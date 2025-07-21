'Very scary experience': Skiers survive avalanche on Mt Ruapehu

Mt Ruapehu. File photo

A group of skiers are "extremely lucky" to have avoided injury after an avalanche on Mt Ruapehu, the NZ Mountain Safety Council says.

The party of six were ski touring near the Summit Plateau on Friday when they triggered an avalanche while skinning - using skis with a special removable 'skin' to grip the snow when travelling up a slope.

Four members were partially buried in the avalanche, one with only their face and arm exposed.

Another was buried except for their hand, but had an airway excavated within two minutes.

The avalanche in Mt Ruapehu backcountry was reported via a public observation on the NZ Avalanche Advisory (NZAA).

The observation was posted anonymously, but everyone was fully excavated within 10 minutes and no injuries were reported, NZ Mountain Safety Council (NZMSC) chief executive Mike Daisley said.

"The party was extremely lucky that no one was hurt - or worse - and the incident is an important reminder for anyone heading into the alpine backcountry that avalanches can and do happen," said Daisley.

"It's the start of the season, so now is the time to think about avalanche safety and ensure you have all the basics covered. If you're heading into the backcountry, you need the skills, training, and the equipment, and you need to check the avalanche forecast every time."

The NZAA, provided by the NZMSC, gives backcountry users - those outside the skifield boundary, including skiers, snowboarders, mountaineers, trampers and hunters - vital information so they can plan their trip and make informed decisions to manage their safety in avalanche terrain.

Public observations on the NZAA provide an additional source of information for avalanche forecasting. Observations are also useful for anyone planning an alpine trip, Daisley said.

"By submitting their observations, backcountry users are contributing to a more knowledgeable and safer backcountry community. We sincerely thank the party for sharing what must have been a very scary experience. This is a great example of the community looking out for each other."