Man who died kayaking was father of three

Police have revealed the man who died while kayaking in Northland on Monday was a 29-year-old with a partner and three young children.

Members of Ruakākā Surf Lifesaving Club found the body of Matthew Taylor in Ruakākā Estuary that afternoon, a few hours after his upturned kayak was discovered.

Sergeant Simon Craig, of Ruakākā Police, said his family was struggling to come to terms with their loss, after what should have been morning exercise in good conditions turned to tragedy.

A rāhui on the Ruakākā River was due to be lifted on Thursday afternoon.

Police are making enquiries on behalf of the Coroner.